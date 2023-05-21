Hanuman Beniwal, RLP chief, to meet with Bhagwant Mann to discuss Rajasthan water crisis

On Sunday, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) head and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal will meet with Punjab head Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the water problem in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts. Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar are bordered by Punjab.

The RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal tweeted, ‘Nagaur Member of Parliament and RLP convener Hanuman Beniwal will hold a high-level discussion tomorrow with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Bathinda, Punjab. He will meet with a delegation of farmers from Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts, who are agitating over the water demand.’

Beniwal would be accompanied by Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh farmer leaders. Farmers in these two bordering areas have been experiencing severe water shortages this summer. As a result, they have been unable to meet the water requirements for irrigation.

Beniwal is expected to request assistance from the Punjab Chief Minister during his discussions with him in Bhatinda on Sunday afternoon in order to find a permanent solution to the water problem affecting farmers in Rajasthan who live in regions bordering Punjab.