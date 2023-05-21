Indian Railways cancels several trains on this route: Full list

Thiruvananthapuram: Southern Railway has cancelled several trains on May 21 and 22. These trains were cancelled due to engineering works at Thrissur Yard and between Aluva- Angamaly Section of Thiruvananthapuram Division. Several other trains are partially cancelled, rescheduled or diverted on these days.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

On May 21-

12202 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Garib Rath Express

16650 Nagercoil-Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express

16349 Kochuveli – Nilambur Road Raja Rani Express

16343 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Madurai Amritha Express

On May 22-

12201 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kochvueli Garib Rath Express

16350 Nilambur Road – Kochuveli Rajya Rani Express

16344 Madurai – Thiruvananthapuram Central Amritha Express

Partial Cancellation of Train Services:

16302 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Shoranur Venad Express will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Shoranur on 21st May.

6301 Shoranur – Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Express will be partially cancelled between Shoranur and Ernakulam on 21st May.

12617 Ernakulam – Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Superfast Express leaving Ernakulam at 1.25 pm on 21st May will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Thrissur.

06797 Palakkad – Ernakulam MEMU Express Special will be partially cancelled between Chalakkudi and Ernakulam on 21st May.

06798 Ernakulam – Palakkad MEMU Express Special leaving Ernakulam at 2.45 pm on 21st May will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam and Chalakudy.

16128 Guruvayur – Chennai Egmore Express will be partially cancelled between Guruvayur and Ernakulam on 22nd May. The train will commence service from Ernakulam at its scheduled departure time of 01.20 hrs on 23rd May, 2023.

16306 Kannur – Ernakulam Express leaving Kannur at 2.50 pm on 22nd May will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Ernakulam.

Know how to check full list:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement