Kerala Government Confirms SilverLine High-Speed Rail Plan Still On Track

The Kerala government has clarified that it has not abandoned the proposed SilverLine project, which aims to connect Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod districts with a semi high-speed rail line. In a progress report released after two years of its second consecutive term in power, the CPM-led LDF government confirmed that the project is still underway and preparations for the tender are being made.

The SilverLine Project involves the construction of a dedicated 530-km rail corridor to facilitate semi high-speed train travel. This infrastructure development is expected to reduce the travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod to approximately four hours. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 56,443 crore, and the government plans to acquire 1,226.45 hectares of land for its implementation.

However, the project faced controversy when the Kerala Rail Development Corporation (K-Rail) began conducting land surveys and placing survey stones on private properties. Opposition parties, including the Congress and BJP, launched protests against the project, leading to a series of agitations in the state. Despite the opposition, the Kerala government remained steadfast in its commitment to implementing the project and continued the survey until the Railways declined immediate approval. As a result, the LDF government decided to temporarily halt the project.

During a visit to Kerala, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the central government is open to reconsidering the SilverLine project if Kerala submits a new Detailed Project Report (DPR). This indicates a possibility of further discussion and evaluation of the project’s feasibility.

In summary, the Kerala government has confirmed that the SilverLine high-speed rail plan has not been scrapped, and efforts are still underway to move the project forward, although it has faced challenges and is currently on temporary hold.