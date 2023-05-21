Know how to exchange Rs 2000 notes in banks

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to withdraw Rs 2000 banknotes from circulation. The apex bank also said that they will continue to remain as legal tender. Citizens will continue to be able to deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch till September 30, 2023.

‘The facility for deposit into accounts and exchange for ?2000 banknotes will be available at all banks until September 30, 2023. The facility for exchange will be available also at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI having Issue Departments1 until September 30, 2023.’ the RBI said in an official statement.

Step-By-Step Guide For Customers To Exchange Rs 2000 Notes:

First, reach your bank from 23 May 2023 to deposit or exchange Rs 2000 notes. If you have account in that branch or bank, provide account details.

Then fill up ‘Request Slip’ for exchange to facilitate the exchange process of Rs 2000 notes. And after filling up identification details, then fill in the details of Rs 2000 note for exchange.

After this, submit the application form along with Rs 2000 notes to get them exchanged from the nearest bank.