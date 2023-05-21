Under ‘SANKALP’ scheme, JKEDI begins training for aspiring entrepreneurs

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), started a 5-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme for budding entrepreneurs in Banihal on Saturday. Participants here have received specialised training in their respective disciplines, but a successful business owner must also understand the most recent business intricacies. It is also critical to grasp marketing, branding, and other business ideas, innovation and technology will define your firm and make it unique and profitable said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat of Industrial Training Institute, Banihal. The district administration Ramban organised the programme under the umbrella of Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP).

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, announced the launch of SANKALP to strengthen institutional mechanisms for skill development and increase access to quality and market-relevant training for youth across the country. During the 5-day EDP, participants will learn about essential business concepts such as business plan formation, marketing planning, account management, and many other pertinent topics in order to successfully run their firms. The participants have already undergone sector-specific short-term technical training in their respective enterprises and will now benefit from JKEDI’s carefully curated training modules, according to the source.