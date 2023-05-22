Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit, Section 144 impossed in Guwahati

In advance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city, Guwahati received prohibitive orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code on Sunday.

According to the warning released by Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, a few people or groups are likely to interfere with business as usual and block traffic and public movement in the upcoming days.

Additionally, it is anticipated that these individuals or organisations may engage in agitation or demonstration in the city, leading to ‘breach of peace and public order,’ the statement read.

The decision specified that ‘preventative measures must be taken to ensure peaceful public movement, traffic, and also normal activities of local residents as well as functioning of offices in above mentioned area.’

With immediate effect and until further orders, any areas within the police commissionerate’s control that are subject to assembly of more than five people, procession, or slogan yelling are outlawed.

Shah, who is anticipated to arrive in Guwahati on Wednesday night for a two-day visit, is scheduled to travel there soon. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over a meeting of cabinet ministers to address this.

The Chief Minister’s Office tweeted that ‘laying of the foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University & distribution of appointment letters will be done during the visit of Hon’ble HM.’

Following the meeting, Ranoj Pegu, the minister of education, announced that Shah will preside over the formal distribution of appointment letters to roughly 45,000 applicants for various government positions.

‘We had an in-depth discussion on the smooth conduct of both events. Senior officials of all the departments were also present in the meeting,’ he said.