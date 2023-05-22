As temperatures in Delhi soar to 46 degrees Celsius, heatwave in north India makes life miserable

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), sections of Delhi experienced a maximum temperature that exceeded 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with Najafgarh recording the highest at 46.3 degrees Celsius. sections of northwest India are still experiencing heatwave conditions.

After numerous sections of the national capital experienced temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius on Monday, May 22, the weather office has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas.

The observatories in Narela and Pitampura recorded 45 degrees Celsius, while those in Ayanagar and Ridge recorded 44 degrees Celsius and those in Palam recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Met office. According to news agency PTI, the observatory in Safdarjung measured a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees more than the season’s normal.

The inhabitants of Rajasthan have a difficult time getting by because of the dry, hot weather and heatwave conditions that are prevalent in several areas of the state. In several regions of Rajasthan, the highest temperature has been averaging about 45 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the highest temperature measured in Jaisalmer was 44 degrees Celsius, while it was 45.5 degrees Celsius and 45.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, in Bikaner and Churu. The highest temperature on Sunday was 43 degrees in Jaipur, 44.6 in Kota, and 42.1 in the Ajmer district.

In order to prevent the body from becoming dehydrated or succumbing to the extreme weather conditions now present, experts advise keeping exposed body parts covered and drinking drinks often.

However, the meteorological service has forecast showers in several areas of Rajasthan during the next few days, notably in the divisions of Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, and Jaipur, which could lower the temperature by a few degrees and offer some relief to the populace.