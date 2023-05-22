Classic Butter Pudding: A Creamy Delight for All Dessert Lovers

Butter pudding is a delightful and comforting dessert that never fails to bring a smile to your face. This classic dessert is made with simple ingredients that you likely already have in your kitchen, and it’s incredibly easy to prepare. The combination of rich butter, creamy custard, and a hint of sweetness creates a velvety texture that melts in your mouth. Whether you’re looking to indulge in a warm treat on a cozy evening or impress guests at a dinner party, this butter pudding recipe is sure to satisfy your cravings. So let’s get started and learn how to make this delectable dessert!

Ingredients:

– 4 slices of white bread (stale bread works best)

– 4 tablespoons of unsalted butter, softened

– 2 cups of whole milk

– 1/2 cup of granulated sugar

– 3 large eggs

– 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

– A pinch of salt

– Optional: powdered sugar or whipped cream for garnish

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a baking dish or individual ramekins with butter to prevent sticking.

2. Take the slices of bread and spread the softened butter on one side of each slice. Cut each slice into triangles or squares, depending on your preference.

3. Arrange the buttered bread slices in the greased baking dish or ramekins, overlapping them slightly.

4. In a medium saucepan, heat the milk over medium heat until it’s hot but not boiling. Remove the saucepan from the heat.

5. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt until well combined.

6. Slowly pour the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking constantly to prevent the eggs from curdling. Continue whisking until the mixture is smooth and well blended.

7. Pour the custard mixture evenly over the buttered bread slices, making sure all the bread is soaked. Gently press down on the bread to ensure it’s fully submerged.

8. Place the baking dish or ramekins in a larger baking pan or roasting tray. Fill the larger pan with enough hot water to come halfway up the sides of the baking dish or ramekins, creating a water bath.

9. Carefully transfer the water bath with the pudding into the preheated oven. Bake for about 35-40 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the custard is set. You can test the pudding by inserting a knife into the center—it should come out clean.

10. Once the butter pudding is baked, remove it from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes. Dust the top with powdered sugar if desired, or serve with a dollop of whipped cream.

11. Butter pudding can be enjoyed warm or chilled. If you prefer it warm, serve it immediately. For a chilled treat, refrigerate the pudding for a few hours until it’s set and cold.

12. Serve the butter pudding as a delightful dessert on its own or pair it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra indulgence.

Enjoy the creamy, buttery goodness of this comforting butter pudding with family and friends. It’s a timeless dessert that will surely become a favorite in your recipe collection.