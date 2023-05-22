Doctors develop medicine that can prevent hot flashes during menopause

Leading doctors have reportedly developed a medication that targets the brain to prevent hot flashes, a common symptom experienced by women during menopause. This breakthrough could revolutionize treatments for the discomfort faced by many women during this natural biological process, which marks the end of reproductive years.

Hot flashes are characterized by a sudden sensation of warmth spreading throughout the body, often accompanied by sweating, flushing of the skin, and an increased heart rate. They can occur during the day or at night, leading to sleep disruption and discomfort. Hormonal changes during menopause, particularly the decrease in estrogen levels, are believed to contribute to hot flashes by affecting the hypothalamus in the brain. The hypothalamus is responsible for regulating body temperature, and disruptions to its function can trigger hot flashes through a misinterpretation of the body’s temperature signals.

The medication, called fezolinetant, has the potential to be groundbreaking for the hundreds of thousands of women in the UK who are unable to take hormone replacement therapy (HRT). The US has already approved the first non-hormonal menopause pill produced by Astellas Pharma, and the medication may receive approval for usage in the UK by the end of the year. Prof Waljit Dhillo, an endocrinologist at Imperial College London who led a trial in 2017 that contributed to the development of the medication, described it as a “blockbuster drug” that can swiftly alleviate hot flashes, acting like a switch to turn them off.

Fezolinetant works by blocking neurokinin-3, a brain protein that plays a role in regulating body temperature in menopausal women. Clinical trials have shown promising results, with a 60% decrease in hot flash incidence in women with moderate to severe symptoms after 12 weeks of use, compared to a 45% reduction in those who received a placebo. Women also reported improvements in sleep quality and a reduction in the severity of hot flashes.

Hot flashes affect about 70% of menopausal women, disrupting their daily lives, and are described as “near intolerable” by 10 to 20% of them. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a common treatment, but it is not recommended for individuals with certain conditions. The development of fezolinetant was inspired by the research of Prof. Naomi Rance, who identified specific neurons in menopausal women’s brains emitting the protein neurokinin-B, which may trigger hot flashes by detecting slight temperature fluctuations.

The discovery led to a study at Imperial College London, directed by Prof. Dhillo, which demonstrated the effectiveness of a substance related to fezolinetant in preventing hot flashes in women. The progress made in this area highlights the value of basic science research and its potential for clinical applications.

The importance of addressing women’s health issues is emphasized by Dhillo, who notes that women’s health problems cannot be considered unimportant when they affect a significant portion of the population. The positive outcomes of the studies conducted have generated interest from women worldwide seeking access to this new drug.