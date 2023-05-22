Dozens hospitalized in Kochi due to food poisoning, including pregnant woman

A wedding function in Udayamperoor, Kochi, turned into a health crisis as over 65 guests, including a pregnant woman, were hospitalized due to food poisoning. On the day following the pre-wedding gathering at the groom’s house in Malakkad, victims reported symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, stomach cramps, and fever. Around 60 individuals were immediately taken to Trippunithura Taluk Hospital, while the pregnant woman was transferred to Ernakulam General Hospital. “Their condition is stable; however, a few are under observation due to a slight fever,” stated a health official.

The cause of the food poisoning was attributed to the consumption of fish curry at the wedding feast. In response to the situation, the hospital swiftly converted a ward into a dedicated facility for treating food poisoning cases. Additional healthcare staff were urgently called back to address the emergency, as more people arrived throughout the night with complaints of stomach aches. Mulanthuruthy Panchayat President, Raju P. Nair, has instructed Health Department officials to promptly submit a report on the incident.