Indian Railways cancels trains today on this route: Full list

Thiruvananthapuram: The Southern Railways has cancelled several trains running in Kerala. 5 services are fully cancelled while a few others are either partially cancelled or rescheduled. These trains were cancelled due to engineering works at Thrissur Yard and between Aluva- Angamaly Section of Thiruvananthapuram Division.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Also Read: Here is the complete schedule for the IPL 2022 Playoffs

Fully cancelled trains:

12201 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kochuveli Garibrath Express

16350 Nilambur Road – Kochuveli Rajyarani Express

16344 Madurai Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Amrita Express

06466 Nilambur Road – Shoranur Junction Unreserved Express

06467 Shoranur Junction – Nilambur Road Unreserved Express

Guruvayur- Chennai Egmore Express (16128) will commence service only from Ernakulam while Kannur- Ernakulam Intercity Express (16306) will end service.

Know how to check full list:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement