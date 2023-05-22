IPL 2023: Virat Kohli scripts history as player with most centuries in IPL

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday scripted history as he slammed his seventh Indian Premier League (IPL) century, becoming the first player to hit the most hundreds in the tournament history.

It was a 60-ball 100, a knock studded with 13 fours and 1 sixes, but Kohli made it a point to stay true to his technique, with each of those runs coming via proper cricketing shots. Kohli slammed back-to-back centuries for RCB, scoring his seventh ton in the tournament’s history. A masterful knock from the run machine achieved this feat during a match against Gujarat Titans in their do-or-die match of IPL 2023. It was Kohli’s seventh century in IPLs – overtaking the record set by Chris Gayle (6) – and reinforced his enduring impact in the format, coming on the back of debate over whether his strike rate in the middle overs hampers the team.

After slamming a ton in the match against GT, Kohli said at the presentation, ‘We would have taken that with both hands once we were five wickets down. We pretty much pulled things back towards the end. Close to 200 is a winnable score for me. It’s upon the bowlers to execute. I felt great. A lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, but I don’t think so. I look to hit gaps and then the big ones towards the end. You have to read situations and rise up to the situations. I feel really good about my game at the moment. Spin wasn’t easy to get away from. There’s enough on this pitch for our bowlers. What matters is to stay in the present. I wasn’t focusing on the rain, focused on what I need to do for the team’.