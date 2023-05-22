IUML Leader and Aide Arrested for Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Schoolboy in Kasaragod

IUML Leader and Panchayat Member Booked for Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting Schoolboy

Adhur police have taken legal action against S M Muhammed Kunhi, an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and member of Muliyar grama panchayat, for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young boy. Kunhi’s accomplice, Thaiseer, has also been charged with sexually assaulting the minor after administering narcotic drugs. The victim has filed separate complaints against both individuals, prompting an ongoing investigation by the police.

According to the complaints, Kunhi abducted the boy and subjected him to assault on April 11 near a crusher facility close to his residence. Adhur police have registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) based on the allegations. Kunhi faces charges of kidnapping, sexual assault, trafficking of a minor, and offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

If convicted, Kunhi could face a prison sentence ranging from a minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment. Thaiseer has also been charged under similar sections of the law, along with a provision from the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, relating to administering drugs to a child.

Following the registration of the FIR, IUML promptly removed Kunhi from his position as president of the Muliyar grama panchayat committee. Furthermore, the party relieved him of his responsibilities within other frontal organizations associated with the IUML. Currently, both Muhammed Kunhi and Thaiseer are reported to be in hiding, with Kunhi’s mobile phone switched off, according to the police.