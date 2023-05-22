Pasang Dawa Sherpa scaled Mt. Everest for the 27th time

Pasang Dawa Sherpa conquered Mount Everest for the 27th time on Monday, equaling Kami Rita Sherpa’s previous world record for the greatest number of ascents. The 46-year-old mountaineer reached the summit of Mt. Everest for the 27th time around 8.25 a.m. today, according to Dawa Gyaljen Sherpa, Executive Director of Imagine Nepal Treks, which planned the expedition. Pasang claims to be the second person in the world to have climbed the 8,848.86-meter-high summit 27 times. The mountaineer, who was born in Pangboche near the Everest region, first reached the summit of Everest in 1998. Pasang Dawa has reached the summit of the world’s highest peak twice this spring. On May 14, he became the 26th person to reach the summit of Everest.

Meanwhile, Kami Rita Sherpa, who previously set a world record by climbing Everest 27 times, is planning to climb it for the 28th time, according to Thaneshwor Guragain of the Seven Summit Trek. Kami is looking for a suitable weather window to ascend Everest for the second time this season in order to break his and Dawa’s world records. Kami, 53, had previously stood atop Everest for the 27th time on May 17. The two senior Sherpa climbers are trying to set the world record for the fastest ascent of the summit. This spring, 478 climbers were granted permission to scale Everest.