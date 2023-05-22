PM Modi on a quest to improve India’s reputation in international circles : Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a mission to make India more respectable in the world, and the gestures of a head of state asking his autograph and another touching his feet demonstrate the respect Modi is receiving, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was speaking here on Sunday. Shah made these remarks at a gathering to launch several initiatives of the BJP-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Chharodi hamlet on the city’s outskirts. Our Prime Minister visited six countries in six days and met with various heads of state. The respect he is receiving is simply extraordinary. While the head of state was seeking his autograph, another touched his feet to seek his blessings, he explained.

Among the initiatives established by Shah were a wastewater pumping station, a fire station, a library, a lake beautifying project, and a homeless shelter.On the occasion, Shah also took part in the AMC’s online drawing for 2,501 houses created for low-income individuals (LIG).Shah had earlier in the day waved off electric state transport buses.