Responding to Brij Bhushan’s request, Bajrang Punia declares everyone prepared to take narcotics test

On Monday, wrestler Bajrang Punia declared that he and the other seven wrestlers who have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment are prepared to submit to a narcotics test.

The response came after Brij Bhushan posted on Facebook earlier today that he is willing to take a polygraph, lie detector, or narco test, but only if Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are also willing to do so.

‘I am ready to undergo a narco test, polygraph test or lie detector test, but my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also take them with me. If both the wrestlers agree, call a press conference and make an announcement. I promise them that I am ready for the test,’ his Facebook post in Hindi read.

Punia decided to submit to the narco test while also requesting that coaches Vinod Tomar, Jitendra, and Dhirendra do the same. Punia has been demonstrating at Jantar Mantar in support of the claims of sexual harassment made by many female wrestlers. The best wrestlers in India, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and other well-known competitors, are conducting a sit-in protest against Brij Bhushan at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

All of the sexual harassment claims made against Brij Bhushan have been vehemently refuted time and time again. About two weeks ago, he declared during a speech in Lucknow that if even one accusation against him were to be proven genuine, he would hang himself.

‘The allegations they have made have to do with ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’. The harassment, they allege, was not just in closed rooms but also in open halls. It’s just a conspiracy they are plotting against me, and they are going to fall on their faces. The matter is with the Delhi Police, so I won’t be able to speak much in detail about it,’ the WFI chief said, adding that he has spent 11 years of his life in the wrestling ring and that several individuals can attest to his innocence.

The wrestlers who are protesting claim that the government has been holding up the publication of the committee’s findings, which was set up to look into the accusations made against Brij Bhushan. Additionally, they want the WFI director’s post terminated. They have also expressed alarm over the fact that WFI has continued operations despite the current investigation.

Following the Supreme Court’s intervention on April 28, Brij Bhushan was the subject of two FIRs at Connaught Place Police Station. One FIR was filed under the POCSO Act and the pertinent provisions of the IPC pertaining to outraging modesty in response to charges made by a young victim who is one of the seven complainant wrestlers.

A BJP lawmaker named Brij Bhushan has vehemently denied all of the accusations levelled against him, maintaining his innocence and declaring his willingness to cooperate with any investigation.