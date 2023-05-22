Retired ASI and family murdered at home

A retired Punjab assistant sub-inspector, his wife, and their son were discovered slain at their residence in Nupur Bait village near here, authorities said on Monday. According to them, the trio was attacked with iron rods and sharp-edged instruments. The deceased were identified as retired cop Kuldeep Singh and his wife Paramjit Kaur, both in their sixties, and their son Gurwinder Singh alias Pali Grewal, 32. The son was married, but his wife was out during the alleged homicide. Relatives of former ASI Kuldeep Singh attempted to contact him but received no answer. They then went up to the village chief. Following that, the house’s doors were smashed. Singh’s body was found in the open, while his wife and son were found on the bed. Singh’s licenced pistol was also discovered gone from the house. From the condition of the bodies, the police suspect that the family was murdered within 24 hours of their discovery. Sameer Verma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, stated that they were working on numerous avenues to solve the triple murder case. Singh departed from the police department in 2019.