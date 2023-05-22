These tips will bring back love in your relationship in your 40s

Express vulnerability: Expressing your vulnerabilities in front of your partner will make a big difference Expressing your feelings won’t make you look weak, but it will pave the way for healthy communication.

Don’t sleep in separate beds: This will worsen the situation. So avoid doing this. This will increase distance between the couples. Sleeping in the same bed or cuddling intimately once in a while can be just the solution you both need.

Keep your expectations realistic: Never keep over expectation about your partner. Keep your expectations realistic.

All mistakes don’t matter: Criticism disrupts your relationship. Criticizing your partner on every little things are going to get ruined really quickly. Be selective on issues that needs your attention.

Forgive: Successful marriages run on a lot of forgiveness. You will eventually have to forgive some things that your partner does, and vice versa. Accept the fact that they are also trying their level best.