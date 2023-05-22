Tragic Suicide: Girl Takes Life Amidst Disturbing Youth Stalking

A heartbreaking incident unfolded as a young girl, Rakhisree (Devu), who recently achieved full A Plus scores in her SSLC examinations, took her own life. The incident occurred shortly after her parents filed a police complaint, accusing a youth of driving her to suicide.

The 16-year-old, hailing from Panachuvilaakam House in Kunthalloor Chirayinkeezhu, was discovered hanging from the ceiling of a bathroom in her residence yesterday evening. Rakhisree was a student at Sreesarada Vialasam Higher Secondary School in Chirayinkeezhu and is survived by her parents and sister, Saranya.

Rajeev, the girl’s father, lodged a complaint with Chirayinkeezhu police, revealing that a young man from Panckashala in Chirayinkeezhu had been stalking his daughter with a marriage proposal for some time. The situation escalated when the man confronted her after she received her SSLC results and threatened dire consequences if she refused his advances.

The girl had initially met the accused during a camp organized at the school approximately six months ago, where he had even given her a mobile phone. Ever since, he had been using the phone to intimidate and harass her. He intercepted her at a bus stop near Chirayinkeezhu and continued his threats when she went to the school to check her SSLC results.

Following a post-mortem examination at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, her body was cremated at her maternal house near Mammam in Attingal. The devastating loss of this talented young girl serves as a stark reminder of the urgency to address the issue of stalking and protect vulnerable individuals from such distressing situations.