During the 76th Cannes Film Festival, a woman dressed in the colors of the Ukrainian flag carried out a powerful demonstration on the red carpet. On Sunday, during the screening of Just Philippot’s film “Acid,” the unidentified protester poured fake blood on herself before being removed by security.

To express solidarity with the war-torn country, the woman appeared on the red carpet wearing a blue and yellow ballgown, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. She proceeded to drench herself in red substance on the steps of the Palais des Festivals.

In a video capturing the incident, the woman quickly climbed the stairs, reached into her dress, retrieved fake blood capsules, and burst them, raising her hands above her head. She then smiled in front of the cameras.

This protest echoes a similar demonstration in 2022 when a woman revealed her body painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag with the words “STOP RAPING US” inscribed on her body during the Cannes Film Festival. She appeared on the red carpet wearing red-stained underpants with handprints on her buttocks, shouting and posing for photographers before being escorted away by security.

The brief protest occurred during the world premiere of “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” with actors Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton expected to arrive and walk the famous steps of the Palais des Festivals.

In the previous year’s Cannes Film Festival, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a surprise video address during the opening ceremony. He highlighted the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and urged the film industry to speak out against dictators and wars, emphasizing the importance of unity.

President Zelensky’s statements come in the context of Russia’s claims of victory in the besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Despite Russia’s assertions, Zelensky insisted during a press conference at the G7 summit that Bakhmut has not been occupied. However, he refrained from providing detailed information about the presence of troops in the city, citing tactical considerations and the risk of potential military mistakes.

The situation in Bakhmut remains tense, with the Russian mercenary group Wagner claiming full control of the city following months of intense conflict with Ukrainian forces.