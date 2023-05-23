46th Kerala Film Critics Awards announced; Kunchacko Boban best actor, Darshana best actress

The winners of the 46th Kerala Film Critics Awards have been announced, recognizing outstanding contributions to the film industry. The prestigious awards honour various categories, showcasing filmmakers, actors, and technicians’ talent and creativity.

The award for Best Film was shared by two movies: ‘Headmaster,’ directed by Rajeev Nath, and ‘B 32 Muthal 44 Vare,’ directed by Shruthi Sharanyam. Mahesh Narayanan was recognized as Best Director for his movie ‘Ariyippu’. Kunchacko Boban was chosen as the Best Actor for his performances in multiple films, including ‘Ariyippu,’ ‘Nna Than Case Kodu,’ and ‘Pakalum Pathiravum.’

Darshana Rajendran was elected as the Best Actress award for her performance in the films ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya He’ and ‘Purusha Pretham’. The Chalachitra Ratnam Award, recognizing overall contribution to the industry, was conferred on veteran director and screenwriter KP Kumaran. Kamal Haasan will receive the Critic Ruby Jubilee Award. Recipients of Chalachirta Prathibha awards include Shobhana, Vineeth, Vijayaraghavan, screenwriter Gayatri Ashokan, and Mohan D Kurichi.