Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez are getting married

Multiple news outlets have reported that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez are planning to get married. However, no further details about the proposal or wedding plans have been disclosed.

Bezos and Sánchez have generally kept their private lives under wraps, but they have been photographed together at various events on several occasions.

According to the reports, the couple has been dating since 2018 and is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival in the south of France. Prior to this, they were seen on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, and at a Carbone-sponsored beach party preceding the Miami Grand Prix.

Bezos and Sánchez both went through divorces in 2019. Bezos split from his ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, while Sánchez ended her marriage with Hollywood executive Patrick Whitesell. Since their respective divorces, Bezos and Sánchez have been in a relationship. Sánchez has two children with Whitesell, who has since remarried, and Bezos has four children with Scott, who has also remarried.

Speculation about their potential marriage has been circulating for months, largely fueled by Sánchez wearing a significant heart-shaped ring since 2019.

Bezos, 59, is the third-richest person in the world, while Sánchez, 53, is a former broadcast journalist turned philanthropist.

In a joint interview with CNN in 2022, the couple discussed various topics and described themselves as “the Brady Bunch” due to their blended family. Sánchez also highlighted their compatibility and teamwork in charitable endeavors, while Bezos praised her as a generous and inspirational individual.

Recently, Bezos’ space exploration company, Blue Origin, secured a $3.4 billion contract from NASA to develop a spacecraft for transporting astronauts to and from the moon’s surface. This announcement marked a significant achievement for Blue Origin, coming two years after Elon Musk’s SpaceX was awarded the same contract.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that Blue Origin would serve as NASA’s second provider for delivering Artemis astronauts to the lunar surface.