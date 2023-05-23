Boat sinks after colliding against rocks, seven fishermen rescued

According to sources, a boat carrying seven fishermen capsized after colliding with a rock while on its way to fish from Malpe in Karnataka’s Udupi district. All seven fishermen aboard the boat were rescued on Monday by fisherman from another vessel. Rahil from Udupi owned the boat, which set sail from Malpe on May 21 night for deep sea fishing.

As the boat neared Bhatkal, it went out of control in heavy rains and hit a rock. When water started entering the boat, fishermen from another vessel rushed for help and an attempt was initially made to lift the boat using a rope. However, the rope snapped and the boat submerged. All fishermen were rescued and brought back to Malpe. Sources said the loss due to the incident has been estimated at Rs 45 lakh.