Farmers will receive free crop insurance for three years

All farmers in the state of Odisha will receive free crop insurance for the following three years, the state administration said on Monday. After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed his department made the news. The insurance premium would be covered by the Cooperation Department from the 2023 Kharif season to the 2025–2026 Rabi season. According to him, Odisha is the first state in the nation to offer free crop insurance to farmers.

He said that the department has been giving farmers low-interest short-term agricultural loans.The state government has raised the limit on interest-free loans from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh as promised during the election. According to Nayak, more than 7 lakh small and marginal farmers received loans through the programme totaling Rs 16,683.57 crore during the fiscal year 2022–2023.Additionally, 1,451 new Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) have been established to provide farmers with additional short-term financing, the speaker added.