Indian Railways cancels trains on this route: Full list

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains from Visakhapatnam. These trains were cancelled due to pre-non-interlocking works between S Kota and Badavara stations along the KK line of the Waltair division.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of trains affected:

Train No. 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger special leaving Kirandul: May 23

Train No. 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express, leaves Koraput: May 23

Train No. 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam passenger special leaving Koraput: May 23

Know how to check full list:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement