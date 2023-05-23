Ishita Kishore secures top spot in civil service exam; Malayali girl shines in the rankings

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the highly anticipated Civil Service Examination. Ishita Kishore has emerged as the topper, securing the first rank nationwide. This year, the first four ranks have been achieved by brilliant young women, showcasing their exceptional talent and dedication. Following Kishore are Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra, each displaying remarkable achievements.

Among the top rankers is Gahana Navya James, who has earned the sixth position. Hailing from Kerala, Gahana’s success adds to the pride of the state. The list of accomplished candidates also includes Mayur Hazarika, Waseem Ahmad Bhat, Aniruddh Yadav, Kanika Goyal, and Rahul Srivastava, who have secured commendable rankings.

Out of the candidates who appeared for the examination, a total of 933 individuals will receive an advice memo for their appointment. Reports suggest that 180 candidates have been selected for the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS), highlighting their exceptional potential for public service.

For those who took part in the examination, the results can be accessed on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This announcement marks the beginning of a promising journey for these successful candidates, as they embark on their path to serve the nation with utmost dedication and integrity.