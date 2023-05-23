Medical Student Endures Sexual Abuse on Train in Kasaragod: Tragic Incident Unveiled

A female medical student became a victim of sexual harassment aboard the Chennai-Mangalore Express train, with the police now sharing the photo of the alleged perpetrator. The incident unfolded when the man boarded the train at Thalassery, triggering a response from the student. He managed to evade capture by disembarking at Nileshwaram in Kasaragod. Seeking justice, the student promptly filed a case with the Kasaragod Railway Police, who have released the suspect’s photograph and are urging the public to provide any relevant information for identification.

In a separate incident, Nedumbassery police recently apprehended Savad Shah after he exposed himself and behaved inappropriately towards a female passenger on a KSRTC bus. Nandita from Thrissur, who lodged the complaint, took to social media to share videos of the incident, shedding light on the matter and ultimately leading to Shah’s arrest.