Medical Student Endures Sexual Abuse on Train in Kasaragod: Tragic Incident Unveiled

A female medical student became a victim of sexual harassment aboard the Chennai-Mangalore Express train, with the police now sharing the photo of the alleged perpetrator. The incident unfolded when the man boarded the train at Thalassery, triggering a response from the student. He managed to evade capture by disembarking at Nileshwaram in Kasaragod. Seeking justice, the student promptly filed a case with the Kasaragod Railway Police, who have released the suspect’s photograph and are urging the public to provide any relevant information for identification.
In a separate incident, Nedumbassery police recently apprehended Savad Shah after he exposed himself and behaved inappropriately towards a female passenger on a KSRTC bus. Nandita from Thrissur, who lodged the complaint, took to social media to share videos of the incident, shedding light on the matter and ultimately leading to Shah’s arrest.
Post Your Comments