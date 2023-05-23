Rahul Gandhi’s Truck Journey from Delhi to Chandigarh Leaves a Lasting Impression

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a unique journey by travelling in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh, aiming to understand the challenges faced by truck drivers, as announced by the party on Tuesday. The visuals and videos captured Gandhi, wearing his signature white T-shirt, sitting inside the truck, conversing with drivers at a dhaba. The Congress tweeted in Hindi, stating, “Leader of the people @RahulGandhi ji reached among the truck drivers to know their problems. Rahul ji travelled with them from Delhi to Chandigarh.”

During his journey, Gandhi made a stop near a Gurdwara in Ambala City along the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway early Tuesday morning, where he paid his respects. Highlighting the significance of his initiative, the Congress remarked, “According to media reports, there are about 90 lakh truck drivers on the Indian roads. They have their own problems. Rahul ji did the work of listening to their ‘Mann Ki Baat’.”

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan confirmed that Gandhi accompanied truck drivers, interacted with them during the journey, and took the time to understand their issues. Pictures shared by Congress’ social media department head Supriya Shrinate depicted Gandhi traveling in the truck and engaging with the drivers. In a Hindi tweet, she praised Gandhi, saying, “Rahul Gandhi is a different person. Today he is committed to bridging the widening gap between the general public and the government in this country. In such few people, the hope of a better future has arisen! Be it sitting with the truck drivers all night and listening to their problems or traveling in a truck, even in this heat.”

Sources from the Congress revealed that Gandhi was en route to Shimla to spend time with his mother Sonia Gandhi, and he decided to utilize the journey to address the concerns of truck drivers. As Gandhi disembarked from the truck near Gurdwara Manji Sahib on the GT road around 4.30 am, he paid his respects and spent a few moments inside the gurdwara, even having tea at the ‘langar’. Subsequently, he resumed his journey towards Chandigarh by boarding another truck.

Udai Bhan emphasized that Gandhi consistently seeks to engage with various sections of society to gain firsthand knowledge of the issues they confront. He cited Gandhi’s interactions with diverse groups during the Bharat Jodo Yatra as an example of his proactive approach in understanding people’s concerns.