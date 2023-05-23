Teledensity in India rises to 84.51% in March

Mumbai: The overall teledensity in India increased to 84.51% at the end of March 2023. Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) revealed this.

‘The Urban Tele-density increased from 133.70% at the end of February-23 to 133.81% at the end of March-23 and rural tele-density also increased from 57.63% to 57.71% during the same period,’ TRAI said.

The number of total telephone subscribers in India increased to 117.2 crore at the end of March 2023. Urban telephone subscription increased from 652.16 million at the end of February-23 to 653.71 million at the end of March-23 and the rural subscription also increased from 517.77 million to 518.63 million during the same period.

As per data, Reliance Jio added 30.5 lakh mobile subscribers in March. Reliance Jio’s s subscriber count exceeded 43 crore, compared to 42.71 crore in February. Bharti Airtel added 10.37 lakh mobile subscribers in March. its subscriber base rose to 37.09 crores in March against 36.98 crores in February.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea lost 12.12 lakh wireless users during the month. Vodafone Idea’s mobile subscriber base shrunk to 23.67 crore in March, from 23.79 crore in February.

Top five service providers constituted 98.37% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of March 2023, including Reliance Jio (43.85 crore), Bharti Airtel (24.19 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.48 crore).