After CWG, wrestler Ravi Dahiya rejoins the national team

Ravi Dahiya, the silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was named to the roster released on Tuesday for the 3rd Ranking Series “Kaba Uulu Kozhomkul & Raatbek Sanatbaev” tournament, which will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from June 1 to 4. Ravi last competed for his country in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, when he won the 57kg gold medal. In the next Ranking Series, he will participate in the 61kg weight class. Anshu Malik will skip the event due to an injury. “The Indian contingent, which will consist of 46 members (11 Freestyle, 10 Greco Roman, and 9 Women Wrestlers, as well as 16 coaches and support staff), will compete in the event, which is scheduled to take place from June 1st to 4th, 2023, and will help wrestlers gain crucial ranking points, which are important for seeding at major competitions such as the World Wrestling Championship, which will be held in September this year.” The 2023 World Championships will also serve as Olympic qualifiers, with seeding determined by ranking points, according to a statement issued by the ad hoc committee led by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa. “The Union Government has approved funding of more than Rs. 82 lakh for the same, which will cover their air travel, local transportation, food cost, boarding, and lodging cost, among other expenses,” the statement stated.