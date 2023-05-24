Amid alleged illegal trespass, Kerala High Court restricts access into Ponnambalamedu near Sabarimala

Kochi: Following a recent incident of alleged illegal trespass by some people into Ponnambalamedu to perform a pooja, a hilltop ritually connected with the famed Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple in Pathanamthitta district of the state, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday restricted access to the area.

A bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar directed that no one should enter Ponnambalamedu except for official purposes. It also asked the police to conduct a detailed investigation into the recent trespass. During the hearing, police told the court that it has arrested three persons so far in connection with the matter. The court was hearing a plea that it initiated on its own with regard to the alleged illegal trespass, based on a report by the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala. The special commissioner had prepared a report on the criminal trespass of certain unauthorised people into the sacred ‘Kalthara’ of Ponnambalamedu, which is inside the core area of the Periyar Tiger Reserve — a protected area.

On May 17, Kerala Police had launched an investigation into the incident after registering a case on the basis of a complaint received from the Commissioner of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hilltop shrine of Sabarimala. In a video that surfaced on social media on May 16, a man who was part of the group that allegedly trespassed into Ponnambalamedu could be seen sitting on a platform atop the Ponnambalamedu Hills, located about four kilometres from the Sabarimala temple, chanting mantras while performing some rituals.

According to Lord Ayyappa devotees, Ponnambalamedu is a revered place as the auspicious ‘Makaravilakku’ is lit there annually marking the culmination of the pilgrimage season at Sabarimala. A high-security zone, the place, which is located in a deep forest, comes under the direct control of the Forest Department.