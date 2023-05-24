In Goa, national movement for biodiversity conservation documentation initiated

On Tuesday, the National Campaign for Updation and Verification of People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR) was inaugurated in Goa, marking an important step toward documenting and preserving India’s rich biodiversity.The event was organized by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change in collaboration with the Goa State Biodiversity Board, the National Biodiversity Authority, and the Goa government. Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey spoke on the occasion, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining nature’s delicate balance.

It is critical to preserve nature’s delicate balance. One must give back as much as one takes away, he remarked. He also emphasized the importance of public participation in properly executing the principles of the Biodiversity Act of 2002. It is critical not only to raise awareness, but also to ensure people’s participation in order for the idea behind these provisions to succeed, the minister stated. So far, biodiversity management committees entrusted with the critical role of documenting natural resources and traditional knowledge linked with them have developed at least 2,67,608 people’s biodiversity registers (PBR) in the country, he said. During the ceremony, in addition to the campaign launch, an exhibition showcasing unique products from each biodiversity management committee was inaugurated.