Indian Navy successfully test-fires MRSAM from INS Mormugao

The Indian Navy successfully tested a Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) from its frontline guided missile ship INS Mormugao on Tuesday, according to officials.They claimed that it engaged a sea-skimming supersonic target effectively. Many anti-ship missiles and some fighter or strike aircraft use sea skimming to avoid radar or infrared detection.

The Indian Navy’s latest indigenous guided missile destroyer, INS Mormugao, successfully engaged a sea-skimming supersonic target. The successful maiden MRSAM fire by INS Mormugao is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy’s quest for precise ordnance delivery on target, and demonstrates the Indian Navy’s future-proof combat readiness and dedication to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a senior official said.