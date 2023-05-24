IPL Eliminator 2023: Lucknow Super Giants to face Mumbai Indians today: Predicted playing XI

Chennai: In cricket, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of IPL 2023. The match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24. The two teams have faced three occasions with Lucknow winning each of the three matches.

Lucknow Super Giants secured their berth in the playoffs of the IPL after their win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Five-time winners Mumbai Indians defeated SunRisers Hyderabad to secure their berth in playoffs.

LSG’s predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya (c), Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur.

MI’s predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla.