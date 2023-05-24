IRCTC starts ticket booking for helicopter services

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has began the ticket bookings for helicopter services to Kedarnath temple. The portal for the bookings has opened today. The pilgrims can book helicopter rides between 28 May 2023 and 15 June 2023.

Heliyatra has started taking bookings for the helicopter rides to Kedarnath. Furthermore, the slots for helicopter rides have been increased by the organisation.

Kedarnath Dham is shrine is situated in mountainous terrain in Uttarakhand. The temple is situated at a height of 12,000 feet. Helicopters are the most secure means of travelling to this difficult terrain as there are no roads to this temple. Pilgrims must hike 18 kilometres uphill from Sonprayag to reach the temple.

To make a booking, pilgrims must first register for Kedarnath Yatra. After this, apply on the IRCTC website www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in. Following this, the person has to create a login ID. Once logged in, the user can begin the process of selecting the heli operator company, the passenger has to fill in the date of travel and slot time. Along with this, the number and information of passengers traveling will have to be given.

Helicopter companies charge between Rs. 6500 and Rs. 8000 per person for round-trip transportation to and from Kedarnath Dham on the same day. The cost of a single side ticket ranges from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 3500.