Opposition Parties: New Parliament Inauguration Boycotted, Democracy’s Essence Vanished

With just four days left for the inauguration of the new Parliament building in the national capital, 19 Opposition parties have jointly declared their decision to skip the event. In a statement, they expressed their belief that “the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament,” rendering the new building devoid of value.

TMC, CPI, and AAP Lead the Boycott

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), CPI, and AAP were among the first to announce their boycott of the ceremony on May 28. TMC’s leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O’Brien, highlighted the significance of Parliament, stating that it embodies old traditions, values, precedents, and rules. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the inauguration all about himself, leading the TMC to opt out.

The CPI and CPM also declared their non-attendance, with the CPM accusing Modi of bypassing the President’s role in laying the foundation stone and now inaugurating the new building. Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury stressed the importance of the President’s involvement, citing constitutional provisions and parliamentary customs.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh expressed discontent over President Droupadi Murmu not being invited, considering it an insult to her and the tribal community. The Aam Aadmi Party decided to boycott the event in protest.

Political Debate Ensues

The political discourse surrounding the inauguration persisted, with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticizing the Congress for lacking a “national spirit and sense of pride.” The Congress accused Puri of attempting to obfuscate and dissimulate, while highlighting the historic significance of previous inaugurations by former prime ministers.

Congress leader Manish Tewari retaliated, accusing Puri of intentionally creating confusion. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had previously raised objections to President Murmu’s exclusion from the inauguration, emphasizing the President’s role as the highest Constitutional authority.

Background and Ceremony Details

Opposition parties had previously boycotted the foundation stone-laying ceremony in December 2020, citing concerns about timing amidst ongoing farmer protests, the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic distress caused by the lockdown.

The grand opening of the new Parliament building will feature hymn chanting, a “havan” (a ritual involving fire), and a “puja” (worship). The rituals will commence in the morning, with the main program scheduled for the afternoon. Prime Minister Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be in attendance, and the invitation requests invitees to be seated by 11:30 am for the noon ceremony.