Amit Shah set to visit Manipur, plans 3-day stay

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the people of Manipur, urging them to maintain peace and assuring justice for all. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the National Forensic Sciences University’s new campus, Shah revealed his upcoming visit to Manipur to help resolve conflicts. However, he emphasized the need for both groups to eliminate mistrust and restore peace before his arrival. Shah stated, “The Centre will ensure that justice is delivered to all those who suffered in the clashes in the state, but people must hold dialogue to ensure peace.”

Highlighting the government’s plans for legal reforms, Shah mentioned the intention to make it mandatory for forensic experts to visit crime scenes involving severe punishments. He also expressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to amending the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, and the Evidence Act, aiming to improve conviction rates and facilitate the delivery of criminal justice.

Later in the day, while addressing a public meeting and distributing appointment letters to successful candidates for Assam government jobs, Shah criticized the Congress party for its “negative attitude” and accused it of playing politics by boycotting the scheduled inauguration of the new Parliament building. He confidently stated that Prime Minister Modi would secure over 300 seats in the upcoming elections, asserting that the Congress had lost its status as the opposition party and would not even maintain its current number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

Shah further criticized the Congress party’s boycott of the inauguration, citing instances in which Congress leaders like Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had laid foundation stones for new assembly buildings in their respective states, bypassing the governors.