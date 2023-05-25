CM declares: LDF govt will not shield corrupt officials!

Kerala CM Declares: LDF Govt Won’t Protect Corrupt Officials

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasized the unwavering stance of the LDF government against corruption, stating that stringent action will be taken against those involved in such crimes. The CM made this declaration in light of the recent arrest of a field assistant in Palakkayam village, Palakkad district, for allegedly accepting a bribe.

Addressing the issue, CM Vijayan highlighted the presence of individuals within the government service who possess a “doctorate” in corruption. He stressed the need for a collective effort, including cooperation from colleagues, to tackle this problem. The LDF government’s position remains firm: there will be no compromise when it comes to corrupt activities, and those engaged in such practices will not receive protection. Consequently, the government, along with vigilance agencies, is taking stringent measures, and it is also expected that relevant departments and coworkers will intervene in cases involving corrupt individuals.

During a search of the field assistant’s rented accommodation in Palakkad, documents indicating cash and bank deposits worth over Rs 1 crore were allegedly discovered. CM Pinarayi Vijayan revealed that the accused official was utilizing these bribe amounts for personal expenses, while leaving his salary untouched.