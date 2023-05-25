Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen enter second round

Kuala Lumpur: In badminton, India’s ace shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen entered the second round of Malaysia Masters.

Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Line Christophersen of Denmark in women’s singles first-round match by ‘21-13, 17-21, 21-18’ in 62 minutes. Sindhu, seeded sixth, will next face Aya Ohori of japan.

Kidambi Srikanth beat Toma Junior Popov of France in the first-round men’s singles match by ‘21-12, 21-16’. . He will next face n 8th seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

World no. 9 Prannoy defeated 6th seed Taiwanese player Chou Tien Che by ‘16-21, 21-14, 21-13’ in the men’s singles first round match. He will next face Shi Feng Li of China.

Lakshya Sen defeated seventh seed Kean Yew Loh of Singapore by ‘21-10, 16-21, 21-9’ in 55 minutes in his opening-round match. The Indian will next face Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, China.

However, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha’s journey ended as they faced defeat in their women’s singles matches.