Strong thunderstorms: 4 fatalities reported in Uttarakhand

On Tuesday night, violent thunderstorms and lightning struck Uttarakhand, killing four humans and 26 livestock. According to the Disaster Management Department, “three people died and six were injured in accidents of falling and uprooting trees as a result of thunderstorms at various places across the state due to deteriorating weather on Tuesday evening.”

Four persons were buried beneath a 100-year-old Peepal tree that had been uprooted at Jwalapur’s Ansari Market. Irfan, Sameer, and Harsh were rescued two hours later. Irfan’s health is described as critical, and he has been admitted to the Higher Medical Center. Munir (10), who had gone missing from the scene, was discovered buried in the wreckage about 1.45 a.m., according to police. At the hospital, he was proclaimed dead. Yogesh, a Sonipat resident, died in Haridwar after a tree fell on him in the Kotwali area. A massive tree, on the other hand, fell on a moving automobile in Manpur West on Rampur Road in Haldwani, killing the driver on the spot. Tanuj Semwal, a high court lawyer, has been identified as the deceased by authorities. Tanuj lived in Pauri, and his daughter lives in Rudrapur. Nainagaon, Nainital is where the family resides. One person was injured when two trees fell on the road near Buddha Park in Kotdwar. Lightning is said to have killed 26 goats in the Bugyal area, some 12 kilometers from Qamar village. The revenue agency is gathering damage estimates from the villagers. “Traffic on the Yamunotri highway was suspended after a landslide near Khaneda-Kisala in Uttarkashi,” Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi informed the TNIE. As a precaution, the district administration has declared a holiday for several schools on Thursday after the state meteorological service issued a cyclonic storm warning until May 27.