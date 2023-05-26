Amid crackdown on illegal units, businessman detained for keeping 2,200 kg of firecrackers at home

On Friday, the state police conducted a crackdown on unlicensed fireworks manufacturing and detained a businessman from Hoogly. At least 2,200 kg of illegal gunpowder and fireworks were allegedly stored in his home.

The police claimed that the culprit, Kartick Dutta, kept fireworks valued at much than Rs 1 lakh in his Chowdhury Bagan residence.

Firecrackers worth more over Rs 1 lakh were reportedly kept in storage at Dutta’s home, according to police sources. The police said, ‘They belonged to a firecracker manufacturing business owned by Bappaditya Nath, Dutta’s son-in-law.’

‘Dutta denied an allegation of housing illegal gunpowder. He said he didn’t even know where these came from or who kept them there,’ said the police.

In response to questions from the police, Dutta said during his interrogation that a quantity of fireworks and gunpowder had been moved from his son-in-law’s factory. He claimed that Bappaditya’s factory is situated in Chandital, Howrah.

According to police sources citing Dutta, ‘Bappaditya took a car this morning to send the illegal gun powders and crackers.’ According to the authorities, they did it to get away from the nearby Hooghly rural police.

This occurs as Bengal Police step up their attempts to stop the operation of illegal fireworks companies that put communities and employees at risk. These operations were carried out to prevent mishaps and disturbances before the state’s Panchayat elections.

A day after nine persons were murdered in an explosion at an illegal firework factory in East Midnapore, Bengal, the operation was started on May 17.

Bhangar and Dubrajpur in Bengal both experienced simultaneous blasts. Since then, a number of raids across the state have been carried out to prevent additional accidents. In total, 143 people have been detained as a result of the crackdown.

1,14,232 kg of crackers and 27,635 kg of raw materials have so far been confiscated by Bengal Police. 18691 units of crackers and at least 2,473 packages of crackers were also seized. 800 kilogrammes of crackers, including 400 kg in Domjur, were confiscated in Howrah.