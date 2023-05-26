Funeral of Dubai suicide victim delayed as state police await NOC

A tragic incident unfolded in Dubai on May 19 when a person died by suicide. The friends of the deceased had to endure a lengthy wait at the Aluva police station in Kerala, alongside his mortal remains. They faced a frustrating hurdle as the police seemed hesitant to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) for their friend’s last rites.

The friends, hailing from Kottayam’s Ettumanoor, had arrived at the Cochin International Airport early in the morning to receive the body. However, they had to embark on a series of visits to police stations in two districts to obtain the necessary NOC for his cremation. To compound the ordeal, Jayakumar’s family refused to accept his body, further complicating the situation.

After an agonizing wait of nearly 10 hours, Jayakumar’s friends were able to secure the NOC from the Ettumanoor police station, enabling them to proceed with the funeral arrangements. The funeral will now be conducted by his friends in Aluva, where the solemn event will take place.

According to reports, Jayakumar’s family declined to accept his body due to issues related to a divorce. It is known that Jayakumar had separated from his wife and had been living with Safiya from Lakshadweep for the past four years. Safiya, along with his friends, was the one who accepted Jayakumar’s body upon its arrival at Kochi airport from Dubai.

The local civic authorities insisted on an NOC due to “legal requirements for cremating the body of a person who had died abroad when the mortal remains were not being accepted by the family.” As a result, the friends found themselves waiting for over five hours in front of the Aluva police station with Jayakumar’s body.

Curiously, the Aluva police raised objections to issuing the NOC, citing technical complications in granting permission for cremating the body of an Ettumanoor man with no connections to Aluva. Faced with this obstacle, Jayakumar’s friends decided to take the body to the Ettumanoor police station in the neighboring Kottayam district. Discussions were then held with family members under police supervision.

Jayakumar’s relatives stated that they were unfamiliar with the individuals accompanying the body and unaware of the circumstances surrounding his death. They claimed to have had no contact with Jayakumar for the past five years and suggested that those who brought the body should be responsible for conducting the final rites. Their only requirement was the death certificate.

After completing all the necessary procedures in Dubai, Jayakumar’s body arrived at Nedumbassery airport at 2:45 am on Friday, setting in motion this unfortunate chain of events.