ICC Reveals Prize Money for World Test Championship Final: Victors Set to Claim Coveted Rewards

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made the exciting announcement regarding the prize money for the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. In a recent official statement, it was revealed that the nine participating teams will share a staggering amount of Rs 31.4 crore, which remains the same as the previous cycle (2019-21).

The highly anticipated WTC final will witness India and Australia battling it out at Lord’s in London, commencing from June 7. The champions of the WTC Final will be rewarded with an astounding prize of Rs 13.22 crore (approximately), while the runners-up will take home Rs 6.61 crore (approximately).

In their release, the ICC highlighted, “There is no change in the tournament prize money, which remains the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship (2019-21) with a total purse of $3.8 million (Rs 13.22 crore approx.). Kane Williamson’s New Zealand received $1.6 million (Rs 6.61 crore approx.) in Southampton in 2021 after their triumphant eight-wicket victory over India in the rain-affected six-day WTC final.”

Although South Africa missed out on securing a WTC final spot and currently sit third in the points table, they will still receive Rs 3.72 crore (approximately). On the other hand, England, who made a late surge and finished their campaign in fourth place, will bag $350,000 (approximately Rs 2.9 crore).

Sri Lanka, who were among the top contenders in the race for a spot in the final, concluded the championship in fifth position, earning $200,000 (approximately Rs 1.65 crore). The remaining teams, namely New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9), will each be awarded a sum of $100,000 (approximately Rs 82.7 lakh), as stated in the official announcement.