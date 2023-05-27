Justice Gangapurwala; New Chief Justice of Madras HC

The federal government declared the nomination of Bombay HC judge Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala as Chief Justice of Madras HC on Friday, two days after Justice T Raja retired as Acting Chief Justice of Madras HC. On April 19, 2023, the SC collegium recommended Justice Gangapurwala’s name to the center. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on Twitter, “In exercise of the power provided by the Constitution of India, the President of India is pleased to appoint the following High Court Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts: Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala of the Bombay High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, while Ramesh Deokinandan Dhanuka, judge of the Bombay High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.”

The Centre announced the appointment of Justice S Vaidyanathan as Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court two days ago. Justice S V Gangapurwala is the senior-most judge of the Bombay High Court, where he has served since his appointment on March 13, 2010. While recommending his elevation, the SC collegium stated in the resolution, “His experience of having served as Acting Chief Justice in the country’s second largest High Court (with benches at Aurangabad and Nagpur and a seat also at Goa) during the last four months would be useful for him in dispensing justice as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.” Just four days before his retirement, the Centre approved the appointment of Justice RD Dhanuka as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court. On April 19, the SC collegium also recommended Justice Dhanuka’s name.