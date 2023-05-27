Lightning strikes in Jharkhand took 12 lives

An official said on Saturday that lightning strikes killed at least 12 persons in different districts of Jharkhand during the last two days. On Friday, lightning struck a mother and her daughter in the Dhanbad district’s Barwadda area, while two individuals died in Jamdhespur’s Bahragora and Gumla’s Chirodih. Another death has been reported in Lohardagga. Seven people were slain on Thursday. Chatra, Hazaribag, Ranchi, Bokaro, and Khunti districts each reported one death, and Hussainabad in Palamu reported two. According to a state disaster management official, the respective districts have been requested to verify the casualties in order to give compensation to the next of kin of those murdered. The Jharkhand government compensates the family of a person murdered in a lightning strike with Rs four lakh.

In the last two days, the state has been pummeled by strong winds and rains, which have uprooted trees and power lines across the state. On Friday, Jamshedpur received the most rain, at 79 mm. Bokaro measured 52.4mm, while Ranchi measured 5.9mm. In charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre Rain and lightning in Jharkhand were generated by two trough lines, according to Abhishek Anand, one flowing through north Bihar to north Odisha across Jharkhand and the other extending through Haryana to Sikkim. The weather is predicted to improve beginning Saturday when the rain decreases.