Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical, a Broadway-style extravaganza enthralls crowds at New York’s Times Square

Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical, a Broadway-style spectacle inspired by K. Asif’s timeless classic, commenced its tour of the United States in grand fashion with a sensational flash mob in New York’s Times Square. This musical, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, promises to captivate audiences throughout North America as it embarks on a 13-city journey. The tour started in Atlanta on Friday, May 26.

However, it was the performance in Times Square that offered passersby a glimpse of the grandeur that has made this musical an enduring success worldwide. The enchanting music and graceful choreography mesmerized individuals from various backgrounds in a location renowned as the world’s largest melting pot.

Director Feroz Abbas Khan expressed, “A festive atmosphere permeated as onlookers joined the dancers. It was exhilarating to witness the unifying power of art and music, bringing together so many people, many of whom may not have seen or heard about Mughal-E-Azam or the musical. This has been a fantastic start, and now we eagerly anticipate sharing this beautiful story with a diverse global audience in the US.”

Deepesh Salgia, responsible for the Creative & Strategic Vision of the musical, remarked, “Bringing a cast and crew of over 150 people to the US has been a challenging endeavor. Finally, after meticulous planning and logistical efforts, we have arrived, and the warm welcome we received at Times Square is a fitting beginning for a musical that revolves around the power of love.”

Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical garnered numerous accolades since its premiere in Mumbai in 2016. In 2017, it triumphed at the BroadwayWorld India Awards, securing seven out of fourteen categories, including Best Play, Best Director, Best Costume Design, Best Choreography, Best Original Set Design, Best Original Lighting Design, and Best Ensemble Cast.