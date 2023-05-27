Priyanka Chopra reveals that she had to quit a movie due to ‘dehumanising’ treatment from a director

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, currently starring in Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel, recently shared in an interview with The Zoe Report that she reimbursed a production for the expenses they had incurred on her after she withdrew from the project just two days into filming. The decision was prompted by the “dehumanizing” treatment she experienced from a director. The interview covered various aspects of Chopra Jonas’ life, including her marriage to Nick Jonas, their shared work ethic, challenges in the American entertainment industry, and the projects of her production company with Amazon, which are currently on hold due to the ongoing writer’s strike.

During the interview, Chopra Jonas recounted an incident from her early days in Bollywood, which she also wrote about in her memoir, Unfinished. In this particular project, she played an undercover character who had to seduce a man, gradually removing clothing in a scene. Chopra Jonas expressed her desire to layer up for the scene, but the filmmaker insisted on showcasing her underwear, claiming it would attract an audience.

She described the moment, stating, “I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy — obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy, and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time]. I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, ‘No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?‘” Chopra Jonas found this experience dehumanizing, feeling that her art and contributions were not valued.

After her decision to leave the project within two days, Chopra Jonas felt compelled to reimburse the production for their incurred expenses. She shared that her father insisted she take this extraordinary step, as she couldn’t bear to face the director every day.

On a different note, Priyanka and Nick Jonas recently made headlines as they returned to the Met Gala carpet. It was at the Met Gala that their love story began, and they showcased coordinated black-and-white ensembles.

In terms of her work, Priyanka can be seen in Citadel, a large-scale spy-thriller series where she plays the lead role alongside Richard Madden. The show has received mixed reviews, with some finding it entertaining but lacking depth and originality.