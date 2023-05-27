Students’ Union Leader arrested on rape charges

Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested a student leader in this city on suspicion of raping a 21-year-old domestic helper who worked at his home. Milli Tetik, the accused, was apprehended after the victim filed a FIR at the Women Police Station here on May 23, according to Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh. Tetik is the Kamle District Students’ Union (KDSU) president. According to the SP, the woman underwent a medical checkup at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) near here, and the sexual attack on her was confirmed. He stated that the police are awaiting the victim’s confession and statement before the magistrate under Section 164. Singh stated that the event occurred on May 22 and that police received information about the rape from TRIHMS. The victim filed a FIR the next day, and a case was opened as a result. Police will soon file a charge sheet in the case, the SP stated. He further stated that the accused is currently in police custody and that the interrogation process is underway. The victim is currently being observed and cared for. The victim is from Longding and is currently residing in Nirjuli. Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has condemned the rape and urged the police to expedite the probe and not release the accused before the investigation is completed.