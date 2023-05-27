UK couple sentenced to life imprisonment for killing their 10-month-old son

A couple who regained custody of their 10-month-old son was sentenced to life imprisonment for his murder. Stephen Boden, aged 30, and Shannon Marsden, aged 22, brutally killed Finley Boden on Christmas Day in 2020, resulting in his death from 130 severe injuries, as reported by the BBC.

The Derby Crown Court ruled on Friday that Boden and Marsden, residing in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, must serve a minimum of 29 and 27 years in prison, respectively. Judge Amanda Tipples described the couple’s treatment of their child as “unimaginable cruelty” and stated that Finley experienced significant pain, distress, and suffering due to the inflicted injuries.

Judge Tipples asserted that the parents were “persuasive and compulsive liars” who acted together, causing harm to Finley. She highlighted that the injuries were inflicted jointly, with one of them fracturing the child’s bone while the other covered his mouth to silence any cries of pain.

Despite being aware of Finley’s serious condition, the couple did not seek medical assistance for him. Judge Tipples noted the complete absence of remorse from both individuals. Paramedics were called to their home on Holland Road, Old Whittington, in the early hours of Christmas Day when Finley was found unresponsive. He was subsequently taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

According to BBC reports, Finley’s injuries included 57 bone fractures, 71 bruises, and two burns on his left hand—one caused by contact with a hot, flat surface and the other likely from a cigarette lighter flame. The autopsy revealed additional findings of 71 bruises, two burn marks, and fractures to his pelvis, shoulder, ankle, and ribs.

Toxicology tests indicated traces of cannabis in Finley’s blood, suggesting exposure to smoke approximately 24 hours before his death. The court learned that Boden and Marsden exploited the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to prevent social workers from seeing Finley.

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Stephen Shaw, who led the investigation, expressed his disbelief at the incomprehensible nature of the crime committed by the parents. He described how, within a month, Marsden and Boden subjected their son to severe physical abuse, resulting in 57 fractured bones throughout his small body.

He emphasized that Finley’s final days would have been filled with immense pain, which the parents were fully aware of. Instead of seeking urgent medical attention for him, they continued their daily routines, even taking him shopping in Chesterfield town center. The detective concluded that Boden and Marsden had never taken responsibility for their actions and had actively deceived professionals attempting to assess Finley’s well-being.