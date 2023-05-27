UK to prioritize strengthening collaborations with India in research and innovation

Lord Tariq Ahmad, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for South Asia, arrived in India on Saturday on a four-day visit aimed at enhancing ties in science, research, and innovation. The visit’s emphasis on science, technology, and innovation highlights the UK’s commitment to strengthening ties in these areas around the world.

The Foreign Office stated that strengthening the UK-India relationship is a vital pillar of the UK’s long-term foreign policy, as part of its ongoing engagement in the Indo-Pacific outlined in the Integrated Review. The UK and India are trusted partners united by a unique living bridge that closely connects our countries and people, Lord Ahmad stated ahead of his arrival. We are strengthening our partnership on science and technology, bringing new breakthroughs to both our nations, he said, referring to the 2030 Roadmap for India-UK Future Relations.

The visit coincides with negotiations between India and the United Kingdom on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is projected to expand the current trading partnership of GBP 36 billion by 2022. The tenth round of FTA negotiations is expected to commence on June 5 in New Delhi. Lord Ahmad’s journey to Rajasthan will be his first as Minister for South Asia to his mother’s homeland of Jodhpur, and will highlight the region’s rich cultural legacy. He will tour the iconic Mehrangarh Fort and meet with young female leaders to discuss education, sustainability, and gender equality. Lord Ahmad will launch the ‘English Skills for Youth’ program in New Delhi, a collaboration between the British Council and Microsoft India that will improve global career possibilities for Indian youth, particularly young women. The minister will reveal the winners of the UK-India Health-Tech Boot Camp, which will support Indian health-tech ideas. He will also pay a visit to the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology and meet with Indian alumni of Chevening, the United Kingdom’s flagship foreign scholarship program.